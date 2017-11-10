ISS resupply mission launching from Wallops Island on Saturday

The launch will be visible across much of the East Coast

The Orbital ATK Antares rocket, with the Cygnus spacecraft onboard, is seen on launch Pad-0A, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Orbital ATK’s eighth contracted cargo resupply mission with NASA to the International Space Station will deliver approximately 7,400 pounds of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A rocket carrying thousands of pounds of supplies for the International Space Station will be launched Saturday morning from Wallops Island.

NASA says the Cygnus cargo spacecraft will have 7,400 pounds of crew supplies and hardware for ISS. It’s scheduled to arrive at the station early Monday morning.

Crews aboard ISS will use a robotic arm to “capture” the spacecraft after it detaches from the rocket.

The mission is a part of Orbital ATK’s Commercial Resupply Services with NASA. The launch is expected to be visible across much of the East Coast.

NASA created a handy map that charts where the rocket will be visible on the horizon after its launch — and when.

Live coverage of the launch is set for 7 a.m. on NASA TV.

