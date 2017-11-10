ISS resupply mission launching from Wallops Island on Saturday

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A rocket carrying thousands of pounds of supplies for the International Space Station will be launched Saturday morning from Wallops Island.

NASA says the Cygnus cargo spacecraft will have 7,400 pounds of crew supplies and hardware for ISS. It’s scheduled to arrive at the station early Monday morning.

Crews aboard ISS will use a robotic arm to “capture” the spacecraft after it detaches from the rocket.

The mission is a part of Orbital ATK’s Commercial Resupply Services with NASA. The launch is expected to be visible across much of the East Coast.

NASA created a handy map that charts where the rocket will be visible on the horizon after its launch — and when.

Live coverage of the launch is set for 7 a.m. on NASA TV.

Pre-launch press conf. for tomorrow's launch has concluded. Morning ground tests went well, and weather forecast remains green. Launch scheduled for 7:37 a.m. EST Nov. 11. GIF is time lapse of @OrbitalATK's #Antares being raised at @VCSFA_MARS launch pad 0A at Wallops yesterday. pic.twitter.com/VKXp31LQSs — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) November 10, 2017