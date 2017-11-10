In Va. Beach, parents die before justice in daughter’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The parents of a teenage Virginia Beach woman never saw justice in their daughter’s death.

10 On Your Side has been covering the unsolved murder of Shellie Carson since 2005. That’s when someone killed an 18-year-old to death in the King’s Grant neighborhood.

Shellie’s parents Charlotte and Bill spent years raising awareness about the murder.

“There was like a wave of disbelief,” said Sally Meyer, the Carsons’ neighbor.

In August 2005, shock hit the Kings Grant community.

“Of course everybody wanted to know who it was,” Meyer said.

Shellie Carson was found just yards from her bike. Her body badly beaten.

“When it became apparent it was Shellie there were no words,” Meyer said.

Carson was last heard from on the way to the store. Her death crushed her parents.

“It was just sadness beyond what I can tell you,” Meyer added.

In the years after her death, Bill and Charlotte led the charge to find the person who killed Shellie.

“Almost every hour and every minute reminds you that your daughter is no longer there,” Bill Carson told 10 On Your Side back in 2011.

The Carsons were right there as the community rallied for answers.

“It’s a sad, sad thing that a person 18 years old would be struck down so viciously,” Bill Carson added.

The leads ran cold, and in 2012, Charlotte lost her battle with cancer. Thursday, Bill, who also had cancer, passed away outside his home.

“I saw Bill laying there on the ground,” said neighbor Don Meyer.

Neighbors say Shellie’s murder was a heavy burden on her parents.

“I think Bill’s heart was broken and Charlotte’s as well,” Sally Meyer added. “Nobody should ever have to lose a child in a situation that was horrific as that was.”

Sadly Bill and Charlotte won’t see what they fought so hard for, the face of the person who brutally took Shellie’s life. It’s now up to neighbors to keep that hope alive.

“I think people would like some closure and to know that justice was served and somebody was held accountable for what happened,” Sally Meyer said.