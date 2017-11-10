Hayes Real Estate Team: 4th Annual Taste for Toys and Hunger Gala

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Danita Hayes from Hayes Real Estate Team joined us today, along with Nikkia Smith from Hearts Full of Grace. The two have teamed up to treat you to a night out for a great cause. They have other organizations that will be benefiting from this epic fundraiser as well. Everyone can play a part in the 4th Annual Taste for Toys and Hunger Gala even if you’re not attending. They’re accepting monetary donations, new toys and canned good donations at the Hayes Real Estate Office located in Chesapeake.

