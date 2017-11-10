Hampton vet gets early Veterans Day gift, a new roof

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Air Force veteran received the gift of a lifetime through the Owens Corning Deployment Project.

The project helps assist veterans in need.

78-year-old Clarence Jones Jr. has lived at his home since 1967.

He says he bought it with the help of the G.I. Bill.

“$103 and I think 11 cents. I’ve been here ever since,” Jones said.

He says his home has been in bad condition recently and tried to get help through bank loans and local churches, but nothing turned up.

“I got so desperate. I even wrote Oprah Winfrey. That’s how desperate I got!” Jones said.

He says he was able to get in contact with Habitat for Humanity, which originally put him on a two year waiting list.

“And four months later, here I am…a blessing,” Jones said.

Jones is thankful that his wish was fulfilled, and he’s not the only one.

Pam Standish, who is the president of Premier Roofing and Siding Contractors, says she’s proud to help Jones.

Her company installed the roof.

She says she first heard about the project three years ago when she and her husband attended a seminar.

“Unfortunately, he passed away before doing this. In memory of him, I’m very happy to follow up on his wishes,” Standish says.

Jones Jr. says it’s a Veterans Day gift he will never forget.

“I don’t think anyone would be blessed anymore than I am today,” he said.

Habitat for Humanity says it is always looking for veterans to help.

Click here to visit their website for more information.