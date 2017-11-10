Freeze Warning in effect for all of Hampton Roads tonight, coldest air of season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready for some of the coldest weather of the season Friday night. The average low temperature will reach the freezing point and even lower in some places.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the Norfolk area. 10 on your side Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says temperatures will drop to the 30s and even the 20s in some places. The wind chill could make the air feel even colder. Also expect strong winds later this morning.

Be sure to bring in your pets and sensitive plants. Also check on your neighbors to make sure they have heat.

The following areas are affected:

Gates

Northampton

Accomack

Charles City

Gloucester

Isle of Wight

City of Williamsburg

Mathews

Middlesex

New Kent

Northumberland

York

City of Suffolk