Downtown and Midtown Tunnel tolls rates going up starting January 1st

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Just in time for New Years, the price you pay to go through the downtown and midtown tunnels is about to go up. The toll rates are different, depending on what you’re driving and what time you travel.

The increase is part of the public-private partnership contract that former Governor Bob McDonnell inked with Elizabeth River Crossings several years ago. The prices will go up every year on January 1st.

Car, SUV and motorcycle drivers with EZ-Passes will pay $1.73, up from the current rate of $1.65 during off-peak times.

See the charts below for details on the hikes.

Chart below shows the rates in 2018.

Chart below shows the current rates from 2017