Donation fund set up for wounded Portsmouth police officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth police officer faces a long road to recovery after being shot on Monday, but her fellow officers say there’s a way to help.

Misty Holley, the public information officer with the Portsmouth Police Dept., says Angelina Baaklini is “progressing in her recovery” after two surgeries on Tuesday.

Those who’d like to help her financially can make a donation at any Hampton Roads Towne Bank location. Checks should be made payable to Angelina Baaklini.

Donations can also be mailed to:

Towne Bank

Attn: Angelina Baaklini

5716 High Street W.

Portsmouth, VA 23703

For more information, contact Sergeant G. Smith at 757-235-5715.