Bishop Sullivan student expelled for ‘disturbing’ photo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned a student at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School has been expelled for a post made on social media.

The student reportedly posted a photo online holding an airsoft gun with the orange tip at the end of the gun removed. The photo’s caption read, “This is going to be the day.”

The school’s principal, Dr. Paul D. Fallon, contacted Virginia Beach police. Detectives suggested the not intend to harm anyone.

Fallon said in a news release police are working to determine if any charges are warranted.

According to Fallon, the student was expelled because the “disturbing nature” of the photo. A call about the incident was sent to parents and guardians.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.