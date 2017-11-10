1 dead in Friday night shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Newport News, according to police.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of Stoney Creek Lane at 10:03 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found a man inside a vehicle who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene at 10:13 p.m.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

So far, five people have been reported shot this week in Newport News — three were fatally wounded. On Wednesday night, a jail officer from Hampton Roads Regional Jail was shot during a robbery. He was reported to be in critical condition.

