WAVY’s Rader among 5 elected to inaugural media hall of fame class

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Five media members who made their mark covering sports in the region will soon be inducted into the inaugural Hampton Roads Sports Media Hall of Fame.

Among the group is WAVY’s own Bruce Rader, who just hit a milestone of 40 years at the station.

He will join former Old Dominion University sports information director and assistant athletics communications director Carol Hudson, former Daily Press writers Mike Minium and Jennifer Williams and former Virginian Pilot writer Jim Ducibella.

Rader has covered many of the top national and international sporting events in his career, including multiple Super Bowls, World Series games, college football bowl games, and more than 25 Daytona 500s and major NASCAR events. He also has covered the Olympic Games in Atlanta, Sydney and Athens.

He’s also been honored as Sportscaster of the Year multiple times by local organizations in the Tidewater region.

Other honors include the George A. Bowles, Jr. Broadcast Journalism Award from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, an induction into the CIAA Hall of Fame, the Abe Goldblatt Memorial Award by the Norfolk Sports Club and The Presidential Award for Outstanding Citizenship from Hampton University.

Hudson retired in 2015 after 31 years serving in the sports department of his alma mater. He was elected to the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame in 2010.

Minium, who died in 2001, was a Norfolk native who served as a writer and editor at the Daily Press.

Williams was a longtime newspaper reporter who’s now a member of the communications department at the College of William and Mary.

Ducibella, who also now works at William and Mary, is best known for his longtime coverage of the Washington Redskins at the Pilot.