HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new driver got an unfortunate surprise on Wednesday night in Hampton, startling dinner time customers at a Chanello’s Pizza in the process.

Police say a 16-year-old girl from Smithfield tried to place her 2004 Honda sedan in park around 5:45 p.m. Instead, she accidentally ran the car into the front of the pizza shop located in the 1800 block of Todds Lane.

No injuries were reported, but the driver was charged with one count of reckless driving on property property.