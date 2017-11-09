Special Report: Hit and On the Hook

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — You think if someone hits your parked car – you’re covered and that they will pay for the damage, right? That is what should happen when a private citizen or private company damages your vehicle.

But, as we learned if the vehicle that hits you belongs to one of our local cities, then, you could be out of luck.

Mark Mitchell says it happened on a trash collection day back in September. His car was parked on his street.

The estimates for the repair totalled up close to $2,000

“It’d be one thing if I caused the damage, but I’m sitting inside my house watching TV. Come outside and my truck is smashed,” Mitchell said.

He added, “I assumed the city would just take care of me — they’d send somebody out here, an adjuster that they have, and take a look at it. And that’s not what happened.”

Tonight, 10 On Your Side digs into why at first the city denied Mitchell’s claim. A little known defense could leave taxpayers hit and on the hook when damage involves a city vehicle.

