Salute to the Military: Project Management Solutions Group

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A local company that is owned and operated by a veteran is looking to add people with military experience to their operation. Coast Guard veteran Mike Ward, who is now the President and CEO of Project Management Solutions Group, says hiring is an eight step process designed to place the right person in the right position.

Project Management Solutions Group

400 Copeland Drive – Hampton

Phone: (757) 224-3522

PMSG.us

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Project Management Solutions Group.