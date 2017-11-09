Portsmouth man charged with murder of 2-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy.

Police arrested 26-year-old Bodacious A. Crocker on Thursday after a homicide investigation.

The incident occurred on Oct. 26 just before 2:05 p.m. at the 1600 block of Cavalier Boulevard, when police were called for a toddler in medical distress. Medics transported the boy to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with trauma to the head. On October 28, the boy died.

Crocker is charged with second degree murder and is currently in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail.

