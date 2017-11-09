Portsmouth man accused of sex crimes against minor faces 20-plus counts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man faces more than two dozen indictments from a grand jury in relation to alleged sex crimes against a minor.

Police say 36-year-old Antwann Miller of the 100 block of Peninsula Avenue was arrested on July 24 in connection to the long-term sexual abuse of a juvenile girl under the age of 16. Authorities were first notified about the alleged abuse in June.

Miller was charged with several crimes, including aggravated sexual battery, sexual object penetration and indecent liberties with a child by custodian.

After further investigation, investigators submitted paperwork to the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to bring additional charges against Miller through indictment.

A grand jury then certified more than two dozen indictments against Miller, including two counts of rape, four counts of forcible sodomy, four counts of object sexual penetration, six counts of aggravated sexual battery, six counts of indecent liberties with a child by custodian and six counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Miller was served his indictments on November 6, and is currently in custody at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

No additional information about this case has been released at this time.