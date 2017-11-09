Police: Roanoke officer kills man who fired gun at him

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia police officer fatally shot a man who had fired at him.

Roanoke police said in a news release that an officer who was responding to an unrelated call Wednesday night saw a woman and an armed man fighting outside a home.

Investigators say the officer ordered the man to drop his weapon, but the man refused and fired at the officer.

Police say the officer fired back, killing the man. The woman involved was not shot, and the officer was not injured.

Virginia State Police are investigating. Authorities did not immediately release the names or races of those involved.