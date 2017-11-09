Police: Man struck by vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Newport News.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Denbigh Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard, according to police.

Police say the woman driving the vehicle was traveling south on Warwick Boulevard, and that she remained at the scene after the accident.

The Newport News Crash Team Unit is investigating the accident. Stay with WAVY for updates.