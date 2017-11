PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our pet pal of the week was Dash and he is from the Virginia Beach SPCA. Dash is a Jack Russel Terrier mix who is about a year old, he’s super friendly, snugly, and very playful. If you would like to make Dash apart of your family get in touch with the folks at Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or visit VBSPCA.com.

