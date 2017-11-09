New app tells you if McDonald’s ice cream machine is down

NEW YORK, N.Y. (FOX) — How many times have you gone to McDonald’s to get ice cream, only to get up to the counter or window and be told the machine is broken or being cleaned?

The fast food chain’s ice cream machines are notorious for being down or out of service.

One irritated customer decided to turn that frustration into something useful: an app that lets you know when a McDonald’s location’s ice cream machine isn’t working.

The Ice Check App, for Apple iOS devices, lets you search for the McDonald’s restaurant nearest to your location and check the status of their ice cream machine in real-time.

If the machine is down, one can simply mark the location as “off” in the app to let other users know that the machine is down.