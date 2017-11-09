Man wanted in 5 burglaries at Norfolk Walmart

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nofolk police say a man is wanted for five burglaries at one Walmart store.

An employee of a Walmart on Tidewater Drive contacted police Nov. 1, reporting that several items were missing. Police say detectives found a man spotted on security cameras entering store after hours, stealing merchandise.

Cameras showed this man going inside the store between 2 and 3 a.m. on five separate nights between Oct. 21 and Oct. 30.

Anyone who recognizes this man is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.