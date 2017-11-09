HRRJ employee severely injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An employee of Hampton Roads Regional Jail was severely injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in Newport News.

Police officials said officals were called to the 600 block of Gloucester Drive around 9:30 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed Wednesday the man shot is an employee of the jail.

Jail officials said Thursday the man is an officer employed at HRRJ. The man’s name is not being released out of respect for him and his family.

HRRJ superintendent Ronaldo D. Myers said in a statement Thursday:

It is always paramount for us to be concerned about the safety of our officers both inside and outside of the jail. Our Jail Officers bear a difficult task daily, working with a very unique population in the jail. Safety for us is always a number one priority.”

This was one two shootings that happened in Newport News Wednesday evening. A 47-year-old man was killed in the first shooting, which happened less than two miles at 23rd St. and Wickham Avenue.

The shootings happened 10 minutes apart, but police said there is no evidence to suggest they are connected.

