Final preps for UFC’s Fight Night in Norfolk

NORFOLK (WAVY) — UFC’s Fight Night comes to Hampton Roads for the first time this weekend for a nationally televised event at the Ted Constant Center on Saturday night. The featured bout is a lightweight contest between Anthony Pettis and Dustin Poirier.

Poirier is the 8th ranked lightweight in the world and is honored to be fighting down the road from the world’s largest Naval base.

“They get to go out, watch some fights and have, it’s a pleasure, but they are the real fighters,” Poirier said. “I can tap out, I can stop fighting, the military is the real fighters.”

Pettis is ranked 13th in the lightweight division. He has 20 wins in 26 MMA fights and he likes the idea of being in the main event.

“I’ve been in the main event most of the fights in my career,” Pettis said. “It’s my job to put on a show, it’s my job to put on a performance and make sure everybody leaves with a smile on their face and they want to see another fight.”

Few tickets remain for the event. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports One.