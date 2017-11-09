Deputies: Florida woman went drinking at bar and left boy, 3, home alone

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill, Florida woman faces a child neglect charge after deputies say she left a 3-year-old boy home alone while she went out drinking.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Spring Hill to check on a 3-year-old child after receiving a tip the boy could be home alone.

Deputies arrived around 2 a.m. which was the same time that Kristen Broker, 27, was dropped off in the driveway.

Deputies say Broker appeared extremely intoxicated.

They asked her if there was a child home alone at the residence and she told them the boy was inside sleeping.

Deputies went inside the home and found the boy awake in the woman’s queen size bed, which did not have side rails.

“He appeared worried and scared,” said deputies in an arrest affidavit.

Deputies asked Broker how long she had been gone and she told them she only left the boy there for 30 minutes and had consumed rum and Cokes and a couple of beers while she was at a bar.

She also said she had been drinking since 1 p.m. the day before.

Deputies say Broker told them the child was sleeping, however deputies said the boy was fully awake.

“While speaking to the defendant she appeared almost as if she did not believe it was an issue to leave a child home alone for any amount of time,” said the arrest affidavit.

Deputies interviewed the 3-year-old boy who told them that Broker said she would be right back and it was dark outside.

Broker was arrested on one count of child neglect.