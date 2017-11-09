Child sings touching tribute for fallen Pasquotank prison employees

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 7-year-old boy is using the power of song to help remember the fallen Pasquotank Prison employees

Abel first sang the song with the names of the slain employees on Facebook. The video was shared thousands of times.

Over the weekend, Abel sang it at the funeral for Geoffrey Howe. He is one of four prison employees who was killed in the Oct. 12 incident.

Four inmates have since been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted escape from state prison.