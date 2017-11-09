Change of venue for two regional playoff games

(WAVY) — Due to rain and bad field conditions, two high school football playoff games scheduled for Friday night have been moved to new locations. The Region 6A game between Tallwood and Landstown will be played Friday night at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

The Region 6A game between Granby and Ocean Lakes has been moved to Kellam High School. That game will kickoff at 7:00 on Friday.

Both the Sportsplex and Kellam High School have artificial turf fields.

Below are all regional playoff games involving area teams:

Class 6, Region A

#8 Tallwood (5-5) vs. #1 Landstown (10-0) -@Virginia Beach Sportsplex

#5 Bayside (6-4) at #4 Woodside (7-3)

#6 Cox (6-4) at #3 Oscar Smith (8-2)

#7 Granby (6-4) at #2 Ocean Lakes (9-1) -@Kellam High School

Class 5, Region A

#8 Maury (4-6) at #1 Indian River (7-3)

#5 Princess Anne (5-5) at #4 Nansemond River (6-4)

#6 Gloucester (5-5) at #3 Hampton (7-3)

#7 Norview (4-6) at #2 Salem-VB (6-4)

Class 4, Region A

#8 Jamestown (2-8) at #1 King’s Fork (9-1)

#5 Lake Taylor (7-3) at #4 Smithfield (8-2)

#6 Heritage-NN (7-3) at #3 Deep Creek (8-2)

#7 Warhill (7-3) at #2 Lafayette (9-1)

Class 3, Region A

#8 Booker T. Washington (4-6) vs. #1 Phoebus (10-0)

#5 Southampton (7-3) at #4 Hopewell (6-4)

#6 Park View-SH (7-3) at #3 York (7-3)

#7 Lakeland (4-6) at #2 I.C. Norcom (9-1)

Class 2, Region A

#7 Bruton (2-8) at #2 Poquoson (7-3)

Class 1, Region A

#8 Northampton (5-5) at #1 Essex (9-1)

#7 Middlesex (6-4) at #2 Sussex Central (8-2)