Audience: Strawbridge Elementary School and Rise Against Hunger

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our audience was from Strawbridge Elementary School and Rise Against Hunger. For the second year in a row, they’re raising money for Rise Against Hunger. Third Grade Teacher Karen Lucka-Beristain and Kevin McGee gave us details about Rise Against Hunger, their cause and mission, why kids are getting involved and so much more.

Find out more about how you can help Strawbridge Elementary School reach their goal to help Rise Against Hunger by visiting their fundraising page at EVENTS.STOPHUNGERNOW.ORG/STRAWBRIDGEELEMENTARY2017

You can also call Strawbridge Elementary School at (757) 648-3800