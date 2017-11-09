Army Corps recommends deepening of Norfolk Harbor

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Army Corps of Engineers just released a report recommending a $321 million dollar project to deepen the Norfolk Harbor.

Engineers suggest the major shipping channels in and out of Hampton Roads be deepened to 55 feet. The main reason behind this is larger ships calling on the Port of Virginia, according to the Army Corps.

Deepening the local waterways would make it easier for bigger, and more modern vessels to maneuver.

The study, which was done in conjunction with the Virginia Port Authority, calls for massive dredging that starts out near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. It calls for widening the Thimble Shoals Channel from 1,000 feet to 1,200.

The full report is available online for public review. Members of the public can comment on the report until Dec. 9.