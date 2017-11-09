3 men plead guilty to charges in alleged robbery of ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three men accused of robbing a student of Old Dominion University pleaded guilty in court Thursday to lesser charges.

Diamond Johnson, Keith Jones, and Lekeith Daniels initially were initially faced with charges of robbery, abduction, grand larceny. On Wednesday, they pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and illegal gambling.

All three accepted a six-month suspended sentenced for two years of good behavior. They are banned from going within one mile of ODU, expect for Daniels.

Daniels works at a McDonald’s on Granby Street, and is only allowed in the area to work. In addition, a judge banned the three from having any contact with the victim.

Restitution in this case was suspended, but the trio had to pay the victim $750 following the trial.