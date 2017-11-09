10 On Your Side: Coats for Families Drive 2017

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is working to help keep families warm this winter.

It’s the 25th year of the Coats for Families Donation Drive.

Last year, more than 10,000 items were donated to help those who can’t afford winter clothing.

Organizations and businesses like the Salvation Army, Union Mission Ministries, Albano’s Cleaners, and Ames Cleaners are just a few that are continuing to help out this year.

“I think the hardest thing is seeing people outside, wrapped around in line waiting for some assistance and ou see them not having clothes,” said Melissa Medel, who works for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is also teaming up with the Great Outdoor Provision Company to collect coats.

“We thought that since we were already doing the coat drive with Wavy, it would be awesome for them to drop them off at the cleaners and it would just feed into the bigger program we’re doing with Wavy,” said Medel.

The Great Provision Company says it has put on it’s own coat swap for 15 years.

Nine of their stores in North Carolina and Virginia are participating in the event that goes from November 10-12th.

Customers can bring in a new or gently used coat and will be able to buy a coat from the store that is 20 percent off.

“ I think it’s great especially for people who tend to return jackets to shop like ours are nice jackets. They’re going to be water proof. They’re going to be warm,” said shop manager Zach Roberts.

You can donate new or gently worn coats,jackets, hats, scarves and gloves from November 10 through Mid-January.

Albano’s and Ames will clean the items before they are passed out.

For a list of donation sites, click here.