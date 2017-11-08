Wrong-way driver charged in fatal I-264 crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed on Saturday in a crash Virginia State Police say was caused by a wrong-way driver.

State police say a car being driven by 25-year-old Melissa Hancock was going west in the eastbound lanes, near Birdneck Road. Hancock hit a 2009 Mazda head-on.

Troopers were called to the crash just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 4. The driver of the Mazda, 29-year-old Daniel Dill, of Suffolk, was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he later died.

State police say Hancock was arrested and charged with DUI/maiming and driving the wrong way. She is currently being held at Virginia Beach Jail without bond.

The case is being reviewed by the Commonwealth’s Attorney for additional charges, according to state police.