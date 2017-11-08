Woman injured by gunfire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was hit by gunfire Monday night in Norfolk, according to police.

Police officers were called to Goodman Street, just off Campostella Road, for a reported gunshot disturbance.

No one was found at the scene, but police say a woman suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Her injury was described as not being life-threatening.

The woman told investigators she was walking along Goodman Street when she heard gunshot, and realized she had been shot.

Police said Wednesday there was no description of a possible suspect.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.