What’s Happening: Art and Wine, India Fest, Bodacious Bazaar

Paint the night away with friends or a loved one

The Suffolk center for cultural arts invites artists of all levels to come out.

There will be wine, cheese, paint and more wine.

When: 7pm-9pm

Where: Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts

Cost: $40

Saturday, November 11th: India Fest

India fest one day extravaganza is put on by the Asian Indians of Hampton roads.

It features fashion shows, Bollywood dancers, and Indian cuisines.

You can get a henna tattoo or buy traditional attire. There’s also going to be door prizes.

When: 11am-7pm

Where: Virginia Beach Convention Center

Cost: Free Admission and Parking

Friday-Sunday, November 10th-12th: Bodacious Bazaar

This weekend kick off your Christmas Shopping early with more than 300 vendors to choose from.

There will be merchandise from talented artists, crafters, and local businesses. For you wine lovers there will be $10 wine tastings.

When: Fri-Sat: 10am-7pm Sun: 10am-6pm

Where: Hampton Roads Convention Center.

Cost: Adults: $7 and Up Children: $4