VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police say a woman died in an overnight crash early Wednesday morning.

The single-vehicle accident happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Rosemont Road. Investigators tell 10 on your side, the call came in for a female trapped in the car. Dispatchers say she died. Investigators say there are no road closures at this time.

We are working to find out how the crash happened.