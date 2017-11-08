Top-seeded King’s Fork begins state title push on Friday

SUFFOLK (WAVY) – With their wild and historic win over Oscar Smith High School last week, the King’s Fork football team capped its best season in school history. Not only did the Bulldogs (9-1) snap the Tigers 99-game Southeast District win streak, they finished with their best record in school history, their first ever district championship, and the top seed in the Class 4 playoffs, which also means they’ll have home-field advantage.

The only reason they would leave the comfort of their home field is to play in the Class 4 state championship. Head Coach Scott Littles, only in his second season, says his team is fighting for the right to “get back on the bus,” but adds they’ll do that one week at a time.

“Right now, we’re not thinking about round two, round three, round four. We’re thinking about round one, trying to go 1-0, each week, five more times,” said Littles, 28, who’s barely a decade older than a number of his players.

“I think his style of coaching, it fits us because he is so young. So, he knows how to relate to us on more of a personal level,” said Brian Walker, a senior outside linebacker.

“I love you” is how Littles begins every practice, but he’s never shy of intensity and brings some state title swag from his days playing alongside Percy Harvin at Landstown High School in the early 2000’s. “He’s swagged out,” said Walker.

Now Littles is hoping his team can ball out, starting on Friday against Jamestown.