Special Report: The Hidden

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — We’ve all been there — faced with tough life circumstances like eviction, divorce, poor health, and job loss.

For dozens living right here in Hampton Roads, those circumstances mean they are forced to live in their vehicles, often unnoticed.

I recently spent some time with four of those people, while they work to change their situation.

This included one woman — who did not want to be identified — who is trying her best to provide for her family.

“I’m working two jobs and trying to put a child through college, and I just can’t make ends meet,” she said. “The money just doesn’t…I’m still under the poverty level. Just can’t make it.”

Tonight, I bring you her story and that of many others working, struggling and scraping to get by each day as they go unnoticed, often forgotten and hidden.

Watch my special report on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m.