Second of two public meetings tonight about renaming Confederate schools in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton city leaders will host a second public meeting Wednesday night about possibly renaming two schools that honor Confederates.

The local chapter of the NAACP and the SCLC requested the school board change the names of Jefferson Davis Middle School and the Campus at Lee. Tonight’s public hearing is at Hampton High School from 6:30 to 7:30.

As 10 on your side has reported, some say the names do not reflect the current values of our society. They have suggested the schools be renamed for local heroes or educators. During the last meeting back in October, hundreds of people showed up on both sides of this issue and spoke.

The same public hearing process took place last year, too, but ultimately the school board opted to keep the names as is. School officials told the crowd that changing both of the names would likely cost between $20,000 to $30,000.