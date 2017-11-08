Saluting the Military: Bryant and Stratton and the USO

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bryant and Stratton College stopped by the Hampton Roads Show to talk about the programs they offer that are tailored specifically for the military. If active duty service was your “and” in life, Bryant & Stratton Military Education Director Lee Hicklin says BSC is ready to make that experience count.

The USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia also put the word out about their services and a huge event coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

USO Home for the Holidays

Saturday, December 2 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center

For More Information, Please Call

Marcy Piasecki (757) 291-7394

HRCV.USO.org

The Winter Semester begins on Wednesday, January 10 at Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses.

For more information or to register, please call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

