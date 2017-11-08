Portsmouth Police looking for street robbery suspects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying two robbery suspects.

They said the two individuals are believed to be involved in several street robberies that have occurred throughout Portsmouth.

Detectives were able to find two surveillance photos of the suspects.

If you recognize the males pictured in the photographs or have information about any crime in Portsmouth, they say call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court. If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Tipsters can also submit their tips via the new “P3 Tips” app found in the Google Play and iTunes store or via Crime Line’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/portsmouthcrimeline