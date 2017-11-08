Police: Teen charged with shooting officer was gang member

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Wednesday, a teenager accused of shooting and wounding a Portsmouth officer went before a judge.

It happened Monday on Hickory Street in the Mount Hermon section of the city. Police said a 15-year-old boy shot a female officer several times.

She is in serious condition, but is awake and recovering at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Inside a courtroom Wednesday morning, the 15-year-old boy’s mother stood next to him. She wiped his tears as the judge read the crimes he is accused of committing.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said that a female officer noticed the teenager as a runaway. According to police, she stopped to put him into custody and bring him home.

The officer got one handcuff around his wrist then, police report, the boy grabbed a stolen handgun from his waistband and shot the officer several times.

Officers found him nearby at London Oaks apartment with a handcuff still around one hand.

The teen faces numerous charges, including attempted capital murder and malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. Police said in court the boy admitted he was a member of the “300 Gang.”

A judge told him he faced charges that could send an adult to jail for life. This case will go to a grand jury.

If they certify it, it will move to circuit court where he would then be tried as an adult.