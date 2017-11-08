Police: Unknown man robbed a Chesapeake convenience store twice

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are searching for an unidentified man who robbed a Tinee Giant convenience store twice in October.

Police say the man first entered the store, located in the 1400 block of George Washington Hwy., on Oct. 5.

The suspect simulated he had a handgun in his waistband and demanded the cashier to open the register. He then reached over the counter and grabbed the money out the drawer.

The same individual is believed to have committed the same crime on Oct. 18 at the same location, according to police.

If anyone has information about the identity of this individual, they are encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, text “CHESTIP” with Information to CRIMES (274637) or submit a web tip at ChesapeakeCrimeLine.org.