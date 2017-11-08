Police investigating two separate shootings in Newport News; one person confirmed dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police say they’re investigating two separate shootings Wednesday night, including one that left a victim dead.

Dispatchers say the first shooting, which police say is being investigated as a homicide, was called in at 9:20 p.m. at 23rd St. and Wickham Ave.

Police say that when they arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead by medics at 9:27 p.m., according to police. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Police say a witness heard a gunshot and saw the victim lying on the street. The witness then ran to a fire station just steps away to alert paramedics, who pronounced the man dead.

A separate shooting is also being investigated in the 600 block of Gloucester Drive. The call for that shooting came in at 9:31, according to dispatch.

Though the shootings happened just about 10 minutes apart, police say there is no evidence that they are linked, and suspects haven’t been identified in either case.

Both investigations are ongoing. Stay with WAVY TV 10 for updates.