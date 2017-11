HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking for three suspects in an armed robbery of a Metro PCS.

Police say three suspects were seen on security cameras entering a store on West Mercury Boulevard Tuesday night.

An investigation found they all entered store pulled out guns and demanded money. The suspects ran from the store with cash.

No shoppers or employees were injured in the incident, police say.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything or recognize these suspects.