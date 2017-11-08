New businesses on the way for Hampton Town Center

More businesses are coming to Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center.

Last week, crews broke ground on an expansion project near the back of the complex.

Officials with the Coliseum Central Business Improvement District and the City of Hampton say Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Floor & Décor, the Element Hotel, and apartments will be added to the town center, which was completely opened in 2010.

“The city wants it because there’s tax money. When you have people with meal tax and sales tax, then that offsets and you don’t have as much of a burden on property owners,” said Robin McCormick, with the City of Hampton.

McCormick says the Coliseum Central District,which encompasses the Peninsula Town Center, brings in 80 percent of the city’s retail business.

It’s why they look to expand business in the area and says businesses also geared towards those who visit the convention center are needed.

“People don’t always realize, they don’t think Hampton is a tourist destination like Virginia Beach is,” she said.

The trend of having places where people can live and shop is something the city is getting behind.

“What we’re seeing now is people want a place where they can eat, work, and play,” she said.

The mix of commercial and residential businesses is also something the Coliseum Central Business Improvement District is excited to see.

“We feel the more residential we put in our district, the better our retail stores will be,” said Raymond Tripp, who is the executive director.

Tripp says the district covers 1,900 acres including more than 650 businesses, the coliseum, and Sentara Careplex Hospital.

He’s also excited for the expansion because they’ve already seen growth through vehicle traffic.

“It’s a good addition to what we’ve been doing,” he said.

Tripp says some of the businesses part of the expansion project should be opened in 2018.