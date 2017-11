CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say an unknown man stole $50 worth of liquor from an ABC store on Oct. 28.

The store is located in the 1100 block of S. Military Highway.

The man is now wanted for larceny, according to police.

If anyone has information about the identity of this individual, they are encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, text “CHESTIP” with Information to CRIMES (274637) or submit a web tip at ChesapeakeCrimeLine.org.