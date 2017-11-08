Man killed in overnight mobile home fire on the Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed overnight after a home caught fire in Accomack County.

Chief Sam Baines of the Melfa Volunteer Fire And Rescue told WAVY.com the fire happened at a mobile home off Lankford Highway. A person passing by called in the fire at 1 a.m.

A neighbor told responding crews the homeowner was still inside, according to Baines. Crews got the man out of the home, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baines said this was a kitchen fire that started on the stove.

Six companies from surrounding areas responded to battle the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fire.