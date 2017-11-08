Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in JCC crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was killed Monday evening after he was ejected in a crash in James City County.

Virginia State Police say Steven E. Daniels was driving at a high rate of speed on Route 30 (Barhamsville Road), when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

This collision caused Daniels’ vehicle to run off the road and overturn. Daniels was ejected in the process.

Troopers were called to the scene, at Route 30 and Legrange Parkway, at 6:20 p.m. on Monday.

State police say Daniels was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. It is not currently known whether alcohol was involved.

Daniels, 69, lived in Williamsburg, according to state police.