Family mourns three brothers killed in three separate shootings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A family is mourning the loss of three brothers killed in three separate shootings.

“It was shocking… just to hear that another brother has been gone… it was just surreal,” said Javon Terry.

Early Saturday morning, Portsmouth police responded to Virginia Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Relatives told 10 On Your Side that Cori Terry, 25, died.

“You just had to love him, you had to love him… he had a good heart,” family members said.

Cori’s death comes years after his brother, Emmanuel Terry, 25, was also shot to death in Portsmouth. Police reportedly found his body on Cutherell Street in 2014.

Before that, Marquis Terry, 23, was fatally shot at a party on Highland Avenue in 2012.

“It really hurts because they weren’t violent people, they were responsible young men,” a relative said. “They were off working and had dreams.”

Family members hope to see the violence stop.

Their message to community members is to be “more aware of your surroundings, situations, the people that you associate yourself with. Just understand what could come from the type of activity that you partake in, what could possibly happen, you have to weigh both sides.”

10 On Your Side is working to learn if police have any suspects in the most recent homicide.

Family members said they don’t know why someone would want to kill Cori Terry.

Relatives say he had business aspirations and he was planning to attend an open house at a nearby college in the coming days.

According to relatives, no arrests were made in the 2014 shooting that killed Emmanuel Terry.

But there was an arrest made in the first homicide. Shortly after that death, police named Calvin Alexander-Lamon Kitt as a suspect in the killing of Marquis Terry.

Court records show Kitt was found guilty of first degree murder in October of 2013.