PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays are a great time to buy a new car, and you want those wheels to roll smoothly in the years to come. Henry Ayer, managing partner at our Pomoco Nissan and one of our Automotive Experts On Your Side, gave us some expert tips on shopping for your new car.

Pomoco Nissan

PomocoNissan.com

1134 W. Mercury Blvd

Hampton

Phone: (757) 838-6111

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Pomoco Nissan – Hampton