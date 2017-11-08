Counting Kindness: Veteran’s Homefront

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Antione Hines is a veteran, a father, a local philanthropist and the founder of a non-profit organization called Veteran’s Homefront. Veteran’s Homefront is a grassroots group that works to bridge the gaps of transitioning veterans. Antione and other volunteers connect them to available resources and other essential human services. Housing, employment and healthcare are some of what is most needed on a regular basis.

Antione started Veteran’s Homefront as a result of his own life experience. When he got out of the military, he was going through a rough patch in his life and could have used more support. He created the support and spends each day working to end veteran homelessness, unemployment and suicide.

If you would like to learn more, volunteer or if you or someone you know needs assistance, the best way to connect with Antione and Veteran’s Homefront is Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/VeteransHomeFront/