Coast Guard rescues grounded boaters near Wachapreague

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Coast Guard officials responded to a call late Tuesday afternoon of a ship grounded near the Wachapreague Inlet.

At sunset in rainy weather conditions, a 37-foot yacht got stuck in shallow waters. The boaters sent out an urgent marine broadcast to the Coast Guard Station Wachapreague.

When on-scene officials were unable to reach the vessel due to the shallow waters. After switching boats, the crew helped the two individuals on-board free and anchor their ship.

Those involved were taken to Wachapreague with no injuries.

“The water depth in many parts of our area of responsibility makes it especially dangerous for unfamiliar mariners,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Perry Clifton.

The United States Coast Guard advices extreme caution when sailing in strange waters, to avoid accident and injury.